AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight

Patchy dense fog is in pockets around the Bay Area this morning.
By mid morning, the fog will slowly clear & be replaced with mostly cloudy skies.
There is a chance of a shower late in the afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches. The rain will hold off until later tonight. A cold front will march across the bay with breezy coastal winds & rainfall amounts .25-.75 in the inland areas while heavier rain falls north & in the coastal hills where over an inch is expected.
There will be an abrupt end to the rain later Sunday morning.
Highs: 56-62
Temperatures:
Concord: 44/61
Fremont: 44/61
Redwood City : 45/60
San Francisco: 48/59
San Jose: 47/62
Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Morning showers, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-58.
