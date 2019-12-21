Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight

Patchy dense fog is in pockets around the Bay Area this morning.

By mid morning, the fog will slowly clear & be replaced with mostly cloudy skies.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There is a chance of a shower late in the afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches. The rain will hold off until later tonight. A cold front will march across the bay with breezy coastal winds & rainfall amounts .25-.75 in the inland areas while heavier rain falls north & in the coastal hills where over an inch is expected.

There will be an abrupt end to the rain later Sunday morning.

Highs: 56-62

Temperatures:
Concord: 44/61
Fremont: 44/61
Redwood City : 45/60
San Francisco: 48/59
San Jose: 47/62

Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: A chance of showers
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Morning showers, then partly cloudy skies.

HIGHS: 54-58.

