AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight

Sunday:

Sunday:

Patchy dense fog is in pockets around the Bay Area this morning.By mid morning, the fog will slowly clear & be replaced with mostly cloudy skies.There is a chance of a shower late in the afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches. The rain will hold off until later tonight. A cold front will march across the bay with breezy coastal winds & rainfall amounts .25-.75 in the inland areas while heavier rain falls north & in the coastal hills where over an inch is expected.There will be an abrupt end to the rain later Sunday morning.Highs: 56-62Concord: 44/61Fremont: 44/61Redwood City : 45/60San Francisco: 48/59San Jose: 47/62TODAY: Cloudy skiesHighs: In the upper 50sTONIGHT: A chance of showersLows: In the 50sTODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: A chance of rain.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50sCloudy skiesHighs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.HIGHS: Near 60.TONIGHT: A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50sTODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT A chance of showers.Lows: In the 50s.Morning showers, then partly cloudy skies.HIGHS: 54-58.