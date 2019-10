AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today

Temperatures:

Our Tuesday begins with increasing low clouds and fog with cool temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.Clouds return to the Coast this morning and remain stubborn for the rest of today. A few high clouds enhance our sky this afternoon. Expect a slight warming trend, strongest Inland, this afternoon. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.Low clouds join the high clouds tonight with cool lows again, middle 40s to lower 50s.A cold front drawing closer takes away any warmth gained today. Highs taper nearly 2 to 5 degrees tomorrow.As the front passes tomorrow night it tries to spread some light rain across our neighborhoods. A few hundredths may accumulate. Right now, the storm is too weak for a Storm Impact Scale. .Concord: 81/49Fremont: 76/49Oakland: 73/50Redwood City: 76/49San Francisco: 68/52San Jose: 79/50San Rafael: 77/48Santa Rosa: 81/43TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WindyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WindyHighs: 79 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now