Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today

Our Tuesday begins with increasing low clouds and fog with cool temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds return to the Coast this morning and remain stubborn for the rest of today. A few high clouds enhance our sky this afternoon. Expect a slight warming trend, strongest Inland, this afternoon. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.

Low clouds join the high clouds tonight with cool lows again, middle 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday and Beyond:
A cold front drawing closer takes away any warmth gained today. Highs taper nearly 2 to 5 degrees tomorrow.
As the front passes tomorrow night it tries to spread some light rain across our neighborhoods. A few hundredths may accumulate. Right now, the storm is too weak for a Storm Impact Scale. .

Temperatures:
Concord: 81/49
Fremont: 76/49
Oakland: 73/50
Redwood City: 76/49
San Francisco: 68/52
San Jose: 79/50
San Rafael: 77/48
Santa Rosa: 81/43

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

