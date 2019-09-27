Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon

Morning mist and drizzle is keeping it slick this morning, but sunshine will return this afternoon with continued cooling.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Breezy to gusty winds will arrive at the coast with some sunshine. Further cooling is underway for the first weekend of fall as temps tumble to below-average readings through the end of the month. Highs: 64-78.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65/77
Fremont: 65/76
Redwood City : 65/74
San Francisco: 63/66
San Jose: 67/77

Coast
TODAY: Morning mist & drizzle, then sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 66.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Morning drizzle, then sunny.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Morning drizzle then afternoon sun.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun.
HIGHS: In the to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Morning drizzle, after sun.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

SATURDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds & fog ,possible drizzle then mostly sunny and cooler.
HIGHS: 62-76.

weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
