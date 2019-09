AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon

Temperatures:

Morning mist and drizzle is keeping it slick this morning, but sunshine will return this afternoon with continued cooling.Breezy to gusty winds will arrive at the coast with some sunshine. Further cooling is underway for the first weekend of fall as temps tumble to below-average readings through the end of the month. Highs: 64-78.Concord: 65/77Fremont: 65/76Redwood City : 65/74San Francisco: 63/66San Jose: 67/77TODAY: Morning mist & drizzle, then sunny & cool.Highs: In the mid 66.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning drizzle, then sunny.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the upper 50s.TODAY: Morning drizzle then afternoon sun.Highs: In the low to mid 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning drizzle, afternoon sun.HIGHS: In the to mid 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning drizzle, after sun.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT Cloudy.Lows: In the 50s.Morning patchy low clouds & fog ,possible drizzle then mostly sunny and cooler.HIGHS: 62-76.