AccuWeather forecast: Morning Mist, mild temps

Wet pavement with mist and drizzle may meet you this morning. A weak cold front will limp south through the Bay Area this morning allowing for a windshield wiper workout at times.Breezy northwesterly winds will scour the cloud deck out by mid-morning allowing for sunny and cool conditions for the rest of the day. Winds slack off for Friday with continued sunny and cool temps. Chances of rain increase again late Friday into early Saturday mainly for the North Bay. Highs: 60-74.Concord: 58/73Fremont: 58/68Redwood City: 57/69San Francisco: 58/66San Jose: 59/69TODAY: Morning mist & drizzle. A sunny & breezy afternoon.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning mist, then sunny & breezy.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild after morning clouds, possible drizzle, breezy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Morning chance of showers, then sunshine & breezy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: AM mist & drizzle, then sunny & breezy.HIGHS: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny, breezy & mild after morning clouds.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Sunny & mild.HIGHS: 60-74.