Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning Mist, mild temps

Wet pavement with mist and drizzle may meet you this morning. A weak cold front will limp south through the Bay Area this morning allowing for a windshield wiper workout at times.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Breezy northwesterly winds will scour the cloud deck out by mid-morning allowing for sunny and cool conditions for the rest of the day. Winds slack off for Friday with continued sunny and cool temps. Chances of rain increase again late Friday into early Saturday mainly for the North Bay. Highs: 60-74.

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/73
Fremont: 58/68
Redwood City: 57/69
San Francisco: 58/66
San Jose: 59/69

Coast:
TODAY: Morning mist & drizzle. A sunny & breezy afternoon.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Morning mist, then sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild after morning clouds, possible drizzle, breezy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning chance of showers, then sunshine & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM mist & drizzle, then sunny & breezy.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, breezy & mild after morning clouds.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: 60-74.

