Accuweather Forecast: Morning rain, afternoon showers

Downpours this morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs: 54-60.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/57
Fremont: 54/60
Redwood City : 50/58
San Francisco: 52/56
San Jose: 54/62
Coast:
TODAY: Morning rain.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Morning rain.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain ending late this morning.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Morning showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain this morning.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy in the morning.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT A slight chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Scattered showers
HIGHS: 56-60.
