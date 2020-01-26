Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon

A cold font will sweep across the region bringing showers. Rain will end later in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temps will warm into the low to mid 60s but overnight temperatures will turn slightly cooler.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Another weak system will push across the north late Monday into Tuesday with any precipitation staying north.

A gradual warming trend will take place for the latter half of the week with highs in the lower 70s as a ridge builds across the area.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Livermore 60
Oakland 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 63

Coast:
Morning showers, afternoon sun
Highs; In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sun
Highs: 58-61
Lows: 37-42

East Bay:
Morning rain, partly cloudy afternoon
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40

Inland East Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Highs: 60-62
Lows: 39-42

Peninsula:
Morning showers, partly cloudy afternoon
Highs: 59-61
Lows: 43-46

South Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Lows: In the 40s

Monday:
Partly cloudy skies. Highs: 56-60

