AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon

Monday:

A cold font will sweep across the region bringing showers. Rain will end later in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temps will warm into the low to mid 60s but overnight temperatures will turn slightly cooler.Another weak system will push across the north late Monday into Tuesday with any precipitation staying north.A gradual warming trend will take place for the latter half of the week with highs in the lower 70s as a ridge builds across the area.Santa Rosa 61Livermore 60Oakland 59San Francisco 58San Jose 63Morning showers, afternoon sunHighs; In the upper 50sLows: In the 40sMorning showers, afternoon sunHighs: 58-61Lows: 37-42Morning rain, partly cloudy afternoonHighs: In the upper 50sLows: Near 40Morning showers, afternoon sunshineHighs: 60-62Lows: 39-42Morning showers, partly cloudy afternoonHighs: 59-61Lows: 43-46Morning showers, afternoon sunshineLows: In the 40sPartly cloudy skies. Highs: 56-60