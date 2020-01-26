A cold font will sweep across the region bringing showers. Rain will end later in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temps will warm into the low to mid 60s but overnight temperatures will turn slightly cooler.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temps will warm into the low to mid 60s but overnight temperatures will turn slightly cooler.
Another weak system will push across the north late Monday into Tuesday with any precipitation staying north.
A gradual warming trend will take place for the latter half of the week with highs in the lower 70s as a ridge builds across the area.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Livermore 60
Oakland 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 63
Coast:
Morning showers, afternoon sun
Highs; In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sun
Highs: 58-61
Lows: 37-42
East Bay:
Morning rain, partly cloudy afternoon
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40
Inland East Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Highs: 60-62
Lows: 39-42
Peninsula:
Morning showers, partly cloudy afternoon
Highs: 59-61
Lows: 43-46
South Bay:
Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Lows: In the 40s
Monday:
Partly cloudy skies. Highs: 56-60
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News