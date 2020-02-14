AccuWeather forecast: Morning showers south then drying and warming trend begins

The last chance of showers moves across the South Bay early this morning. Elsewhere we begin cloudy and mild with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.
Expect more sunshine this afternoon which takes away the chill from the last several days. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland with upper 50s to lower 60s for the San Francisco and the Coast.
Tonight, clouds cover any holes that open this afternoon. Watch out for patchy dense fog also. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Morning clouds and fog give way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.
A late spring to early summer pattern takes control next week. Expect morning marine layer clouds to retreat back to the Coast by afternoon and leave sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs remain above average levels away from the Coast.
Temperatures:
Concord: 69/49
Fremont: 67/49
Oakland: 65/51
Redwood City: 66/47
San Francisco: 61/51
San Jose: 69/50
San Rafael: 65/48
Santa Rosa: 69/45
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Shower then Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
