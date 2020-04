AccuWeather forecast: Morning showers south then drying and warming trend begins

Temperatures:

The last chance of showers moves across the South Bay early this morning. Elsewhere we begin cloudy and mild with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.Expect more sunshine this afternoon which takes away the chill from the last several days. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland with upper 50s to lower 60s for the San Francisco and the Coast.Tonight, clouds cover any holes that open this afternoon. Watch out for patchy dense fog also. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.Morning clouds and fog give way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.A late spring to early summer pattern takes control next week. Expect morning marine layer clouds to retreat back to the Coast by afternoon and leave sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs remain above average levels away from the Coast.Concord: 69/49Fremont: 67/49Oakland: 65/51Redwood City: 66/47San Francisco: 61/51San Jose: 69/50San Rafael: 65/48Santa Rosa: 69/45TODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy AreasLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Morning Shower then Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now