Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Morning showers south then drying and warming trend begins

The last chance of showers moves across the South Bay early this morning. Elsewhere we begin cloudy and mild with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Expect more sunshine this afternoon which takes away the chill from the last several days. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland with upper 50s to lower 60s for the San Francisco and the Coast.

Tonight, clouds cover any holes that open this afternoon. Watch out for patchy dense fog also. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Morning clouds and fog give way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

A late spring to early summer pattern takes control next week. Expect morning marine layer clouds to retreat back to the Coast by afternoon and leave sunshine for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs remain above average levels away from the Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/49
Fremont: 67/49
Oakland: 65/51
Redwood City: 66/47
San Francisco: 61/51
San Jose: 69/50
San Rafael: 65/48
Santa Rosa: 69/45

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Morning Shower then Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SF lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19 next week
COVID-19 Updates: IMF sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Another Bay Area nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leads to questions about governor's plan
Coronavirus impact: Several Bay Area parks to close for Easter weekend
Coronavirus data: See how the curve is bending in each Bay Area county
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
COVID-19 Diaries: Pregnancy during the coronavirus crisis
East Bay restaurant gives back to front-line workers, first responders
More TOP STORIES News