AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night ahead, some fog at coast

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of fog and low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will begin with areas of lingering low clouds and fog in the early morning, but skies will be bright and sunny by midday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Sunday and Monday will also be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs ranging from mid and upper 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland. This warm November pattern will end on Tuesday, as a partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler pattern begins.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to 80 Degrees Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 75
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 69
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 71
Santa Rosa: 77
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
