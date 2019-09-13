AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly clear night ahead

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with a few patches of fog at the coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 80 at the coast to between 100 and 104 degrees inland. Saturday will also be sunny and hot inland, but we can expect minor cooling near the coast and bay. Highs will be in the upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 80s near the bay, and mid to upper 90s inland. Sunday will bring a breezy and sharply cooler pattern, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay to mid 80s inland. This much cooler pattern will continue into early next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Sunny/Still Hot Inland, Cooler Near Coast
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 103
Oakland: 93
Redwood City: 95
San Francisco: 86
San Jose: 96
Santa Rosa: 98
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mmid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: 102 to 104
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Suny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to 101
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 102
