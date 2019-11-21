AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night skies, chilly temps ahead

Tonight will be mostly clear and windy with a few passing high clouds, and it will be chilly in the inland valleys.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Christian Spencer has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, and mainly mid 40s near the coast and bay. Perhaps more critically, the dry and gusty winds that have produced high fire danger will diminish considerably overnight.
Our current Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will expire at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny, with much lighter winds, and high temperatures will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s near the bay and upper 60s in the mildest inland communities.
Mainly sunny and dry days will follow through the weekend and into early next week, but we can expect increasing clouds by the middle of next week and a chance of light rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. Thus, we might actually have a brief period of wet weather by Thanksgiving.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny/Mild Inland
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 70 Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 66
Oakland: 62
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 65
Santa Rosa: 68
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Windy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Windy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter Winds
Highs: Mid 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night skies, chilly temps ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News