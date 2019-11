AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night skies, chilly temps ahead

Temperatures

Tonight will be mostly clear and windy with a few passing high clouds, and it will be chilly in the inland valleys.Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, and mainly mid 40s near the coast and bay. Perhaps more critically, the dry and gusty winds that have produced high fire danger will diminish considerably overnight.Our current Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will expire at 7 a.m. on Thursday The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny, with much lighter winds, and high temperatures will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s near the bay and upper 60s in the mildest inland communities.Mainly sunny and dry days will follow through the weekend and into early next week, but we can expect increasing clouds by the middle of next week and a chance of light rain late Wednesday into early Thursday. Thus, we might actually have a brief period of wet weather by Thanksgiving.Mostly Sunny/Mild InlandHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 70 InlandConcord: 66Oakland: 62Redwood City: 64San Francisco: 62San Jose: 65Santa Rosa: 68Tonight: Mostly Clear & WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Clear & WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & WindyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly Clear, Windy & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear, Windy & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Lighter WindsHighs: Mid 60s