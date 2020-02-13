AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night with some developing fog

Tonight will bring mainly clear skies early, but areas of fog will develop overnight--especially near the coast and bay.
Early morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering fog and low clouds in many areas, but skies will be mostly sunny by midday. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland.
Friday--Valentine's Day--will be very much like tomorrow, a pleasant and lovely day.
The weekend will begin with sunny and relatively mild weather on Saturday, but a weak frontal system will sweep through the region Saturday night, possibly producing a few very light showers in the North Bay into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, our current dry weather pattern will continue into next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 66
San Francisco: 59
Oakland: 62
San Jose: 66
Concord: 65
Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Fog & Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Friday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night with some developing fog
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News