AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly clear overnight, mild tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of fog near the coast and bay overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild near the bay and inland, with a few low clouds near the coast. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday and Saturday will be even warmer, as highs will range from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s inland. A cooling trend will begin on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 76
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 71
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 81

Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

Friday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Upper 80s Inland

