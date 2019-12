AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy along coast tomorrow

Temperatures:

Clear skies early on give way to cloudier skies after midnight. Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day, with breezy conditions along the Coast. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sOur next storm arrives before sunrise Wednesday morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect rainy conditions for the morning commute with showers tapering into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from .25"- .75". Highs only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon under cloudy skies.