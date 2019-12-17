Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy along coast tomorrow

Clear skies early on give way to cloudier skies after midnight. Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Tuesday is a mostly cloudy day, with breezy conditions along the Coast. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 56
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Wednesday:
Our next storm arrives before sunrise Wednesday morning. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect rainy conditions for the morning commute with showers tapering into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from .25"- .75". Highs only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon under cloudy skies.

