AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, evening showers in the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog is expected overnight. Clouds thicken tomorrow leading up showers in the north bay in the evening.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 80
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 75
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tuesday:
Look for widespread rain Tuesday morning then scattered showers the rest of the day with a slight chance of thunder.
Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s
