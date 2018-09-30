WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, evening showers in the North Bay

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog is expected overnight. Clouds thicken tomorrow leading up showers in the north bay in the evening.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 80
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 75

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday:
Look for widespread rain Tuesday morning then scattered showers the rest of the day with a slight chance of thunder.
Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s

