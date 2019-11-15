AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy night, chance of spotty drizzle

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty drizzle near the coast overnight and early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning clouds, but skies will be mainly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 70 inland. A warming trend will develop over the weekend, bringing us sunny skies Saturday through Monday, with high temperatures ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 in the warmest inland communities. A cooler pattern will develop by the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid and Upper 70s Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 69
Oakland: 64
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 66
Santa Rosa: 71
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Clouds & Spotty Drizzle/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Near 60
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
Peninsula
Tonight: Cloudy/Chance of Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
