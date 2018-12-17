WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy overnight

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry in most areas, but isolated showers may fall over the northernmost region of the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland and near the bay. There is another slight chance of light showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the remainder of this week will otherwise be partly cloudy and dry.

HIGH SURF WARNING: Today Until 9 p.m.

Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 62
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 59

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
