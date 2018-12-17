Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry in most areas, but isolated showers may fall over the northernmost region of the Bay Area--from upper Sonoma County northward.
Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland and near the bay. There is another slight chance of light showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, but the remainder of this week will otherwise be partly cloudy and dry.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Today Until 9 p.m.
Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 62
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
