Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers overnight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers overnight. Early morning lows will range from upper 30s inland to low and mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Heavier, steadier rain will develop in the early morning hours, and it will likely continue until midday.
That will be followed by scattered showers through the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight and into Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 53
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
