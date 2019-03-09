Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers overnight

EMBED <>More Videos

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers overnight. Early morning lows will range from upper 30s inland to low and mid-40s near the coast and bay.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers overnight. Early morning lows will range from upper 30s inland to low and mid-40s near the coast and bay.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Heavier, steadier rain will develop in the early morning hours, and it will likely continue until midday.

That will be followed by scattered showers through the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight and into Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 53

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Early Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Morning Rain, Then Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Deal reached between San Ramon Valley teachers, district
Taking on the toughest dance in The Sleeping Beauty
South Bay students raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Free ride credits on Scoop, San Francisco Charity Fashion Show tickets!
Criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer suspended again
EU requiring new permit for Americans traveling to Europe
Show More
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the East Bay
Caltrans says relief on the way for Silicon Valley, Peninsula commuters
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
More TOP STORIES News