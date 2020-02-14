Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers developing overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing overnight and into the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow and Sunday will feature cold showers and periods of rain, with afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and as it brings rain to the Bay Area, it will produce heavy snow in the Sierra.

A winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Sierra through Monday. Road closures are likely, and travel conditions will be difficult to impossible. Back home here in the Bay Area, showers and periods of rain will continue into early next week, with drier and milder weather developing around midweek.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 60
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Lower 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Arrive Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday:
Cold Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland

