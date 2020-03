AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy, showers developing overnight

Coast:

Sunday:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing overnight and into the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow and Sunday will feature cold showers and periods of rain, with afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s.This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and as it brings rain to the Bay Area, it will produce heavy snow in the Sierra.A winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Sierra through Monday. Road closures are likely, and travel conditions will be difficult to impossible. Back home here in the Bay Area, showers and periods of rain will continue into early next week, with drier and milder weather developing around midweek.Santa Rosa 56San Francisco 55Oakland 57San Jose 60Concord 57Tonight: Showers OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Lower 50sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Showers Arrive OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Upper 50sCold Showers & Periods of RainHighs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now