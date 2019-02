Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of isolated sprinkles

Updated 25 minutes ago

As Wednesday's storm winds down, the evening will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of isolated sprinkles.Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but slightly chillier in the North Bay valleys, where lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40sThursday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to upper-50s inland.Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and about two degrees milder than tomorrow. However, after two days of dry weather, we can expect rain to return over the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Moslty CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly ClouudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sPartly CloudyHighs: 56 Coast to Near 60 Inland