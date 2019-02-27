Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of isolated sprinkles

As Wednesday's storm winds down, the evening will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of isolated sprinkles.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but slightly chillier in the North Bay valleys, where lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to upper-50s inland.

Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and about two degrees milder than tomorrow. However, after two days of dry weather, we can expect rain to return over the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 55
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s



North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Moslty Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Clouudy
Highs: Upper 50s



South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 Coast to Near 60 Inland


