Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy today

There will be mostly cloudy skies in the Bay Area today with highs ranging from 52-60 degrees.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/60
Fremont: 52/59
Redwood City : 51/56
San Francisco: 51/54
San Jose: 50/60
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Tuesday:
Scattered Showers.
HIGHS: 56-58.
