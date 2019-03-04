Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy today

EMBED <>More Videos

Monday is a dry, but mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

There will be mostly cloudy skies in the Bay Area today with highs ranging from 52-60 degrees.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/60
Fremont: 52/59
Redwood City : 51/56
San Francisco: 51/54
San Jose: 50/60

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Tuesday:
Scattered Showers.
HIGHS: 56-58.



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Inside Tonle: San Francisco's only zero waste clothing boutique
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Show More
Young missing sisters found alive in Humboldt Co.
Your commute from East Bay to SF could get even worse
Sonoma County begins flood recovery
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
Jaden Smith's foundation bringing clean water to Flint
More TOP STORIES News