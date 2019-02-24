Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late in the day in Sonoma County.
Highs will range from 54-60.
Temperatures:
Concord: 47/60
Fremont: 47/56
Redwood City: 43/54
San Francisco: 47/53
San Jose: 43/57
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Scattered showers.
HIGHS: 56-60.
