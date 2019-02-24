WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday features lots of clouds throughout the day. There may even be an isolated, light sprinkle in the North Bay.

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late in the day in Sonoma County.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from 54-60.

Temperatures:
Concord: 47/60
Fremont: 47/56
Redwood City: 43/54
San Francisco: 47/53
San Jose: 43/57

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.

Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s to near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Scattered showers.
HIGHS: 56-60.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Enjoy the weekend! Storm door could open Monday
Grapevine reopened after snow, ice cause closure
Tourists flock to see snowy 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How the voting works at the Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
ABC7's Dion Lim takes sneak peek at Oscars red carpet
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 91st Oscars
Final preparations underway in LA for 91st Oscars
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
3 Bay Area men up for Sound Mixing, Editing Oscars
Show More
SF hairstylist to the stars talks ahead of 91st Oscars
TIMELINE: Fort Funston's long history of erosion
ABC7 obtains SFPD report on Jeff Adachi death
Feinstein confronted by group of kids in SF over climate change
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
More News