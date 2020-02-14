AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny and mild

Today will be mostly sunny and mild, but slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.
VIDEO: Jobina Fortson has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The remainder of the week will bring more sunny, mild, and dry days, with no hint of significant rainfall coming our way.
However, a weak system expected to move through the area over the weekend has minimal potential to produce rain.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 68
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 64
San Jose: 68
Concord: 66
Coast:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland
