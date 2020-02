AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny, chilly in some spots of Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Thursday:

Tonight will be mostly clear and a bit chilly in some spots. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the inland valleys, low 40s near the bay, and upper 30s to around 40 on the coast.Tonight will be mostly clear and a bit chilly in some spots. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the inland valleys, low 40s near the bay, and upper 30s to around 40 on the coast.Thursday will be very much like tomorrow, with a nearly identical temperature range.Dry and mild weather will likely continue through the weekend, but two weak frontal systems moving in our direction present a minimal chance of light showers on Friday and Sunday.Apart from those slim chances of showers, there is no rain in our forecast in the week ahead.Santa Rosa 68San Francisco 63Oakland 65San Jose 68Concord 66Tonight: Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sMostly Sunny & MildHighs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now