AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny, chilly in some spots of Bay Area

Tonight will be mostly clear and a bit chilly in some spots. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the inland valleys, low 40s near the bay, and upper 30s to around 40 on the coast.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Thursday will be very much like tomorrow, with a nearly identical temperature range.
Dry and mild weather will likely continue through the weekend, but two weak frontal systems moving in our direction present a minimal chance of light showers on Friday and Sunday.
Apart from those slim chances of showers, there is no rain in our forecast in the week ahead.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 63
Oakland 65
San Jose 68
Concord 66
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 60s Inland
