WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny, lingering fog tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local forecast for Tuesday evening. (KGO)



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tuesday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with the exception of lingering fog at the coast. Skies may appear hazy at times because of smoke from wildfires. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 80s inland. We can expect a steady pattern through the weekend, except for a brief, one-day warm up on Friday.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Concord 88
Oakland 70
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 63
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 86

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breeezy & Cool
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Looking ahead to Thursday
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Show More
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
All passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
SF doctor warns of adverse effects associated with vaginal rejuvenation procedures
More News