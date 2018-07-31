Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Thursday

Tuesday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with the exception of lingering fog at the coast. Skies may appear hazy at times because of smoke from wildfires. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 80s inland. We can expect a steady pattern through the weekend, except for a brief, one-day warm up on Friday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breeezy & CoolHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 80s to Near 90Tonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 80sMostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 80s Inland