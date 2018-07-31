VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tuesday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with the exception of lingering fog at the coast. Skies may appear hazy at times because of smoke from wildfires. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 80s inland. We can expect a steady pattern through the weekend, except for a brief, one-day warm up on Friday.
Concord 88
Oakland 70
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 63
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 86
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breeezy & Cool
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Looking ahead to Thursday
Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
