AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday will begin with mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon and evening there is the chance of an isolated shower only in the South Bay. All other areas will remain dry. It's a mild afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: PM Shower ChanceHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sPartly cloudy skies and mild temps continue with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.