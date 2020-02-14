SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday will begin with mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon and evening there is the chance of an isolated shower only in the South Bay. All other areas will remain dry. It's a mild afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 67
Oakland 69
San Jose 70
Concord 70
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy skies and mild temps continue with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News