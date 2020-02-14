Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly sunny Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday will begin with mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon and evening there is the chance of an isolated shower only in the South Bay. All other areas will remain dry. It's a mild afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 67
Oakland 69
San Jose 70
Concord 70

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy skies and mild temps continue with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

