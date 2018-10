AccuWeather Forecast: Mother nature giving treats for Halloween

Temperatures:

Welcome to the last day of October, better known as Halloween. We begin today with high clouds and stars. Temperatures this morning hovering close to average, lower 40s to middle 50s.Breezes in our hills and mountains taper quickly this morning and, therefore, our critical fire conditions follow. RED FLAG WARNING : Today Until 11 a.m.High clouds give us filtered sunshine today. A light offshore breeze pushes our highs well above average, upper 60s at the Coast, middle to upper 70s for the Bay, and upper 70s to middle 80s Inland.Hard to believe this evening could be any better for Trick or Treat activity. Temperatures being in the lower 60s to 70 degrees and fall into the lower to middle 60s.The blanket of high clouds continues tonight. We will experience milder conditions tomorrow morning, lower to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 75/56Fremont: 73/53Oakland: 69/54Redwood City: 69/54San Francisco: 67/54San Jose: 73/53San Rafael: 73/55Santa Rosa: 73/52TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52- 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesThe calendar changes but not the weather pattern tomorrow. The milder morning and continued offshore breeze create even warmer afternoon temperatures for November 1st