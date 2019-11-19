AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler today, fire danger begins tonight

We begin this morning with a mix of clouds and stars with slightly milder weather. Be ready for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This afternoon also features a mixture of sun and clouds with increases breezes as a dry cold front ushers cooler weather into our neighborhoods. Highs range from the middle to upper 50s at the Coast, lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.
Drier air brings us clear conditions tonight with the drier air cooling more than the past few morning. Breezes increase over our hills and mountains creating critical fire conditions.
RED FLAG WARNING: 4 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. Thursday
Thursday and Beyond:
Winds relax while seasonal highs lock in and linger through the weekend. Sadly, still no significant rain the next 7 days.
Temperatures
Concord: 67/46
Fremont: 61/47
Oakland: 62/49
Redwood City: 62/48
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 64/48
San Rafael: 67/48
Santa Rosa: 69/41
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 60 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler today, fire danger begins tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News