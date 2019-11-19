Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler today, fire danger begins tonight

We begin this morning with a mix of clouds and stars with slightly milder weather. Be ready for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This afternoon also features a mixture of sun and clouds with increases breezes as a dry cold front ushers cooler weather into our neighborhoods. Highs range from the middle to upper 50s at the Coast, lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.

Drier air brings us clear conditions tonight with the drier air cooling more than the past few morning. Breezes increase over our hills and mountains creating critical fire conditions.

RED FLAG WARNING: 4 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. Thursday

Thursday and Beyond:
Winds relax while seasonal highs lock in and linger through the weekend. Sadly, still no significant rain the next 7 days.

Temperatures
Concord: 67/46
Fremont: 61/47
Oakland: 62/49
Redwood City: 62/48
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 64/48
San Rafael: 67/48
Santa Rosa: 69/41

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 60 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

