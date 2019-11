AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler today, fire danger begins tonight

Temperatures

We begin this morning with a mix of clouds and stars with slightly milder weather. Be ready for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.This afternoon also features a mixture of sun and clouds with increases breezes as a dry cold front ushers cooler weather into our neighborhoods. Highs range from the middle to upper 50s at the Coast, lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.Drier air brings us clear conditions tonight with the drier air cooling more than the past few morning. Breezes increase over our hills and mountains creating critical fire conditions. RED FLAG WARNING : 4 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. ThursdayWinds relax while seasonal highs lock in and linger through the weekend. Sadly, still no significant rain the next 7 days.Concord: 67/46Fremont: 61/47Oakland: 62/49Redwood City: 62/48San Francisco: 62/50San Jose: 64/48San Rafael: 67/48Santa Rosa: 69/41TODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & WindyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 60 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now