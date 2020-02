AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler weekend, dry winds

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much cooler for the weekend as a cold front ushers in dry cool winds starting today. A notable cooling trend will bring highs way down today.Highs in the upper 50s at the coast due to strong onshore breezes will be a far cry from this past weeks record warmth. Blustery winds continue tonight & Sunday.A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from 10 a.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday for winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures begin to warm Monday, but winds will still be gusty in the hills.A Winter Weather Advisory will bring a quick burst of snow to the Sierra from 6p.m. Saturday evening to noon on Sunday. Six to eight inches of snow is expected!Santa Rosa 64Napa 63Oakland 60San Francisco 58Concord 64San Jose 62Partly cloudy & windy. Highs in the upper 50s.Lows Near 50Cool & blustery. Highs: 61-64Lows In the 50sPartly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs near 60Lows near 50Partly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs: 61-65Lows: In the 50sPartly cloudy, cool & breezy. Highs in the upper 50sLows In the 50sPartly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs: 60-62Lows In the 50sA blustery day with a Wind Advisory in the North & East Bay Hills.Highs: 56-60Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now