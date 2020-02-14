Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Much cooler weekend, dry winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much cooler for the weekend as a cold front ushers in dry cool winds starting today. A notable cooling trend will bring highs way down today.

Highs in the upper 50s at the coast due to strong onshore breezes will be a far cry from this past weeks record warmth. Blustery winds continue tonight & Sunday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from 10 a.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday for winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures begin to warm Monday, but winds will still be gusty in the hills.

A Winter Weather Advisory will bring a quick burst of snow to the Sierra from 6p.m. Saturday evening to noon on Sunday. Six to eight inches of snow is expected!

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
Napa 63
Oakland 60
San Francisco 58
Concord 64
San Jose 62

Coast:
Partly cloudy & windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows Near 50

North Bay:
Cool & blustery. Highs: 61-64
Lows In the 50s

East Bay:
Partly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs near 60
Lows near 50

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs: 61-65
Lows: In the 50s

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy, cool & breezy. Highs in the upper 50s
Lows In the 50s

South Bay:
Partly cloudy, breezy & cooler. Highs: 60-62
Lows In the 50s

Sunday:
A blustery day with a Wind Advisory in the North & East Bay Hills.
Highs: 56-60

