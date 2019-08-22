The muggy air mass will fade late tonight and we will be back to our usual pattern with drier air tomorrow.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Expect coastal fog and clear skies inland for the morning commute.
A wide range of temperatures is expected for your Friday afternoon with hot conditions inland and breezy and mild weather at the coast.
Saturday:
It will turn a little cooler and breezier on Saturday with fog at the beaches and sunshine inland.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s
Temperatures:
Concord 92
Oakland 78
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 72
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Fog, dense in patches
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: AM Fog & Spotty Drizzle, Partly Sunny & Breezy PM
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy conditions to fade, drier air tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More