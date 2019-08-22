Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy conditions to fade, drier air tomorrow

The muggy air mass will fade late tonight and we will be back to our usual pattern with drier air tomorrow.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect coastal fog and clear skies inland for the morning commute.

A wide range of temperatures is expected for your Friday afternoon with hot conditions inland and breezy and mild weather at the coast.

Saturday:
It will turn a little cooler and breezier on Saturday with fog at the beaches and sunshine inland.

Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s

Temperatures:
Concord 92
Oakland 78
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 72
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 89

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, dense in patches
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: AM Fog & Spotty Drizzle, Partly Sunny & Breezy PM
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s

