AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy conditions to fade, drier air tomorrow

The muggy air mass will fade late tonight and we will be back to our usual pattern with drier air tomorrow.Expect coastal fog and clear skies inland for the morning commute.A wide range of temperatures is expected for your Friday afternoon with hot conditions inland and breezy and mild weather at the coast.It will turn a little cooler and breezier on Saturday with fog at the beaches and sunshine inland.Highs: Low 60s to Low 90sConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Fog, dense in patchesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: AM Fog & Spotty Drizzle, Partly Sunny & Breezy PMHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Patchy Fog LateLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy Fog LateLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low 80s to Low 90s