AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Be ready for thick fog again. A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued again as the fog thickens and spreads during the morning commute. Visibility could drop as low as a few hundred feet. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.Expect another slow transition to hazy sunshine this afternoon. The clouds never completely let go of the Coast. This keeps highs from reaching their full potential. Expect 50s to lower 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 70s Inland.Our pattern holds steady through at least tomorrow. Forecast models show a slight offshore breeze developing Sunday and stronger for Veterans Day Monday. Look for more sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures for those days.Concord: 76/45Fremont: 72/46Oakland: 67/48Redwood City: 69/47San Francisco: 63/50San Jose: 74/48San Rafael: 71/46Santa Rosa: 78/43TODAY: Fog then Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Fog then Hazy SunshineHighs: 65 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming FoggyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PMHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog then Hazy SunshineHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of Dense FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog then Hazy SunshineHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Fog then Hazy SunshineHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Low Clouds & FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now