AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend

Be ready for thick fog again. A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued again as the fog thickens and spreads during the morning commute. Visibility could drop as low as a few hundred feet. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Expect another slow transition to hazy sunshine this afternoon. The clouds never completely let go of the Coast. This keeps highs from reaching their full potential. Expect 50s to lower 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 70s Inland.
Weekend:
Our pattern holds steady through at least tomorrow. Forecast models show a slight offshore breeze developing Sunday and stronger for Veterans Day Monday. Look for more sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures for those days.
Temperatures
Concord: 76/45
Fremont: 72/46
Oakland: 67/48
Redwood City: 69/47
San Francisco: 63/50
San Jose: 74/48
San Rafael: 71/46
Santa Rosa: 78/43
Coast
TODAY: Fog then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 65 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PM
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
