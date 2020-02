AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth continues today

Temperatures:

Good Morning!Are you ready for more warm sunshine?We begin today clear, nearly calm and a few degrees milder. Temperatures rest in the low 40s to low 50s during our quiet commute.Total sunshine takes over again. Highs slip a couple of degrees from yesterday's levels but remain well above average. Warmest Inland this afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. Expect lower to middle 60s for Bay communities and middle to upper 60s for the Coast and San Francisco.Our warm spell peaks tomorrow with more record highs likely and our last run at 80 degrees.High clouds shave a few degrees from our highs Friday.A cooler wind shift returns 50s and 60sand breezy conditions to our forecast Saturday and Sunday.A slight chance of a shower barely remains for Sunday.Concord:*75/46Fremont: 74/46Oakland: 71/48Redwood City: 74/44San Francisco: 69/49San Jose: 77/47San Rafael: 72/45Santa Rosa: *77/42*Record High TemperatureTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Seeing StarsLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Nothing but StarsLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Nothing but StarsLows: 44 - 48 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now