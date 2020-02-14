Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth continues today

We begin today clear, nearly calm and a few degrees milder. Temperatures rest in the low 40s to low 50s during our quiet commute.

Total sunshine takes over again. Highs slip a couple of degrees from yesterday's levels but remain well above average. Warmest Inland this afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. Expect lower to middle 60s for Bay communities and middle to upper 60s for the Coast and San Francisco.

Thursday and Beyond:
Our warm spell peaks tomorrow with more record highs likely and our last run at 80 degrees.
High clouds shave a few degrees from our highs Friday.
A cooler wind shift returns 50s and 60sand breezy conditions to our forecast Saturday and Sunday.
A slight chance of a shower barely remains for Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord:*75/46
Fremont: 74/46
Oakland: 71/48
Redwood City: 74/44
San Francisco: 69/49
San Jose: 77/47
San Rafael: 72/45
Santa Rosa: *77/42
*Record High Temperature

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Seeing Stars
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Nothing but Stars
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Nothing but Stars
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

