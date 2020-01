AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth today, sharply cooler and blustery Sunday

Temperatures:

Fog is more widespread with temperatures a few degrees cooler during our morning commute, lower 40s Inland to near 50 in San Francisco.The fog and high clouds keep just enough of the sun's attention to keep us from setting new record highs this afternoon, but we will be close. Highs climb to 62 degrees at the Coast, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland.Look for similar conditions tomorrow morning as we experience this morning.The warmest section of this air mass moves east Saturday. Highs remain well above average in the lower to upper 60s. Morning fog and afternoon high clouds keep control of our sky.A sharp cold front arrives Sunday morning. A few areas of drizzle and light showers are possible but not enough for our Storm Impact Scale. A blustery day develops with wind gusts reaching 30mph and evening faster at higher elevations. High temperatures drop at least 10 degrees compared to Saturday.Watch out for freezing temperatures Inland Monday morning and to a lesser extent Tuesday morning.Concord: 68/45Fremont:68/46Oakland: 65/47Redwood City:68/43San Francisco: 64/49San Jose: 70/45San Rafael 66/46Santa Rosa: 70/42TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 45 - 46 Degrees