AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth today, sharply cooler and blustery Sunday

Fog is more widespread with temperatures a few degrees cooler during our morning commute, lower 40s Inland to near 50 in San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The fog and high clouds keep just enough of the sun's attention to keep us from setting new record highs this afternoon, but we will be close. Highs climb to 62 degrees at the Coast, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland.Look for similar conditions tomorrow morning as we experience this morning.
Weekend and Beyond:
The warmest section of this air mass moves east Saturday. Highs remain well above average in the lower to upper 60s. Morning fog and afternoon high clouds keep control of our sky.
A sharp cold front arrives Sunday morning. A few areas of drizzle and light showers are possible but not enough for our Storm Impact Scale. A blustery day develops with wind gusts reaching 30mph and evening faster at higher elevations. High temperatures drop at least 10 degrees compared to Saturday.
Watch out for freezing temperatures Inland Monday morning and to a lesser extent Tuesday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/45
Fremont:68/46
Oakland: 65/47
Redwood City:68/43
San Francisco: 64/49
San Jose: 70/45
San Rafael 66/46
Santa Rosa: 70/42
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 45 - 46 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth today, sharply cooler and blustery Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News