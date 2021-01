AccuWeather forecast: Nearing record warmth today and this weekend

Coast:

We begin today with less clouds cover but more foggy areas and similar temperatures, middle 40s to lower 50s.Our mild morning and mostly sunny sky produce near-record warmth this afternoon, lower to middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70 for Bay and Inland communities.Tonight's weather mirrors what we experience this morning.A cold front passing to our north takes a few degrees of warmth with it. Expect highs about 3 to 5 degrees cooler.Warming returns Saturday and peaks Monday. Record warmth is likely. Breezy to windy conditions develop Monday creating a heightened fire threat. What little rain we've received this season keeps us from critical conditions.Colder air arrives Tuesday and spills into Wednesday.Concord: *69/43Fremont: 68/45Oakland: 69/47Redwood City: 70/47San Francisco: 66/48San Jose: 71/46San Rafael: *68/46Santa Rosa: *70/43*RECORD WARMTHTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 60 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread FogLows: 45 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy AreasLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy AreasLows: 41 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy AreasLows: 45 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy AreasLows: 43 - 47 Degrees