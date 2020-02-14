Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Nearing record warmth today and this weekend

We begin today with less clouds cover but more foggy areas and similar temperatures, middle 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Our mild morning and mostly sunny sky produce near-record warmth this afternoon, lower to middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70 for Bay and Inland communities.

Tonight's weather mirrors what we experience this morning.

Friday and Beyond:
A cold front passing to our north takes a few degrees of warmth with it. Expect highs about 3 to 5 degrees cooler.

Warming returns Saturday and peaks Monday. Record warmth is likely. Breezy to windy conditions develop Monday creating a heightened fire threat. What little rain we've received this season keeps us from critical conditions.

Colder air arrives Tuesday and spills into Wednesday.

Concord: *69/43
Fremont: 68/45
Oakland: 69/47
Redwood City: 70/47
San Francisco: 66/48
San Jose: 71/46
San Rafael: *68/46
Santa Rosa: *70/43
*RECORD WARMTH

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread Fog
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
