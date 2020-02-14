AccuWeather forecast: Nearing record warmth today and this weekend

We begin today with less clouds cover but more foggy areas and similar temperatures, middle 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Our mild morning and mostly sunny sky produce near-record warmth this afternoon, lower to middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70 for Bay and Inland communities.
Tonight's weather mirrors what we experience this morning.
Friday and Beyond:
A cold front passing to our north takes a few degrees of warmth with it. Expect highs about 3 to 5 degrees cooler.
Warming returns Saturday and peaks Monday. Record warmth is likely. Breezy to windy conditions develop Monday creating a heightened fire threat. What little rain we've received this season keeps us from critical conditions.
Colder air arrives Tuesday and spills into Wednesday.
Concord: *69/43
Fremont: 68/45
Oakland: 69/47
Redwood City: 70/47
San Francisco: 66/48
San Jose: 71/46
San Rafael: *68/46
Santa Rosa: *70/43
*RECORD WARMTH
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread Fog
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Widespread Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 45 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Areas
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Nearing record warmth today and this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News