AccuWeather forecast: Nearly average week, warmer weekend

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A deeper marine layer spread more clouds and even cooler conditions across our neighborhoods last night, upper 40s to upper 50s.Our cooler beginning translates to a couple degrees cooler this afternoon as clouds roll back to the Coast slowly today.Expect similar conditions tonight as we experience this morning.This weather pattern holds through Thursday. Expect a few high clouds but similar temperatures Thursday.A minor warming trend pushes afternoon temperatures 4 to 6 degrees higher this weekend.Concord 86/58Fremont 78/58Oakland 72/55Redwood City 78/57San Francisco 65/53San Jose 83/58San Rafael 76/54Santa Rosa 82/50TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy North BayHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 79 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 83 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now