Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Nearly average week, warmer weekend

A deeper marine layer spread more clouds and even cooler conditions across our neighborhoods last night, upper 40s to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Our cooler beginning translates to a couple degrees cooler this afternoon as clouds roll back to the Coast slowly today.

Expect similar conditions tonight as we experience this morning.

Wednesday and Beyond:
This weather pattern holds through Thursday. Expect a few high clouds but similar temperatures Thursday.

A minor warming trend pushes afternoon temperatures 4 to 6 degrees higher this weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 86/58
Fremont 78/58
Oakland 72/55
Redwood City 78/57
San Francisco 65/53
San Jose 83/58
San Rafael 76/54
Santa Rosa 82/50

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy North Bay
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 79 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
East Bay businesses react to Newsom's new order forcing them to re-close
Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close 48-hrs after reopening
Newsom orders new California closures due to COVID-19
Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Show More
East Bay's Black-owned bookstore sees surge in sales from Black authors
US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864B in June
Los Angeles Apparel factory closed after coronavirus outbreak among workers
Experts say COVID-19 reopening, closing can cause mental health issues
East Bay business founded in WWII calls it quits amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News