AccuWeather forecast: Nearly average week, warmer weekend

A deeper marine layer spread more clouds and even cooler conditions across our neighborhoods last night, upper 40s to upper 50s.
Our cooler beginning translates to a couple degrees cooler this afternoon as clouds roll back to the Coast slowly today.
Expect similar conditions tonight as we experience this morning.
Wednesday and Beyond:
This weather pattern holds through Thursday. Expect a few high clouds but similar temperatures Thursday.
A minor warming trend pushes afternoon temperatures 4 to 6 degrees higher this weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 86/58
Fremont 78/58
Oakland 72/55
Redwood City 78/57
San Francisco 65/53
San Jose 83/58
San Rafael 76/54
Santa Rosa 82/50
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy North Bay
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 79 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
