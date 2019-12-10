AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today

Clouds ahead of today's rain took over our sky last night. This is keeping fog formation limited this morning. Expect an easier commute. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Increasing clouds take away any sunshine this afternoon. This keeps our afternoon cool, middle to upper 50s degree highs.
Showers move into the North Bay this afternoon and spread south this evening. The weakness of this storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Showers continue overnight. Tomorrow's morning commute more likely to be slippery than this evenings.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Showers taper to a mostly cloudy afternoon tomorrow.
The chance of showers returns Wednesday night and moves into the North Bay for Thursday.
Another chance of light showers returns Friday for the entire Bay Area.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/49
Fremont: 56/50
Oakland: 57/51
Redwood City: 57/50
San Francisco: 55/51
San Jose: 57/50
San Rafael: 55/49
Santa Rosa: 55/48
Coast:
TODAY: Afternoon Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Afternoon Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 49 - 52 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Evening Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
