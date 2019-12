AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today

Temperatures:

Clouds ahead of today's rain took over our sky last night. This is keeping fog formation limited this morning. Expect an easier commute. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.Increasing clouds take away any sunshine this afternoon. This keeps our afternoon cool, middle to upper 50s degree highs.Showers move into the North Bay this afternoon and spread south this evening. The weakness of this storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Showers continue overnight. Tomorrow's morning commute more likely to be slippery than this evenings.Showers taper to a mostly cloudy afternoon tomorrow.The chance of showers returns Wednesday night and moves into the North Bay for Thursday.Another chance of light showers returns Friday for the entire Bay Area.Concord: 59/49Fremont: 56/50Oakland: 57/51Redwood City: 57/50San Francisco: 55/51San Jose: 57/50San Rafael: 55/49Santa Rosa: 55/48TODAY: Afternoon ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 49 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Evening ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now