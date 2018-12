Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives today

Temperatures:

We begin this morning cloudy and milder with temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Relative humidity of 20 percent at 6,500 feet keeps us dry all morning.Random light showers penetrate this dry layer once lunch ends. Waves of light to moderate showers develop over the ocean and rotate onshore, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Expect an increase in activity to begin along with the evening commute. The storm lingers through tomorrow's morning commute. Expect breezy to gusty conditions during this time also, southeast up to 30 mph. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale The coverage of showers and strength of the breezes taper after the morning commute ends. The storm drops to our lowest level, 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 54/47Fremont: 56/47Oakland: 57/49Redwood City: 56/46San Francisco: 56/50San Jose: 58/49San Rafael: 54/47Santa Rosa: 54/43TODAY: PM Showers, T'stormsHighs: 53 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, T'stormsLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: PM ShowersHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, T'stormsLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: PM ShowersHighs: 52 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: PM Showers, T'stormsHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: PM Showers, T'stormsHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, T'stormsLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: PM Showers, T'stormsHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, T'stormsLows: 45 - 50 Degrees