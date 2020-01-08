Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives tonight with light rain and showers

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain and showers developing in the North Bay and moving to other parts of the Bay Area overnight. This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Most areas will receive less than one-tenth of an inch of rain from this light storm.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Early morning lows will range from upper 30s inland to low 40s elsewhere. A few spotty showers will continue through tomorrow morning, followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs will range from low and mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Another round of light, spotty showers will move through the Bay Area--mainly in the North Bay--late tomorrow night and early Thursday morning, producing only a few hundredths of an inch of rain. This unsettled pattern will likely continue into the weekend.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 57
San Jose: 59
Concord: 58

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Early AM Showers/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

Thursday:
Light early-morning showers, followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland.

