Accuweather Forecast: Next storm moves in Friday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with a very slight chance of spotty sprinkles along the coastline.

Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A light storm will move through the area on Friday, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Rainfall totals will be generally under one inch.

Showers will linger into Saturday, followed by partial clearing on Sunday.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 59
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 64

Coast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland

