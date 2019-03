Accuweather Forecast: Next storm moves in Friday

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Friday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with a very slight chance of spotty sprinkles along the coastline.Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland.A light storm will move through the area on Friday, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.Rainfall totals will be generally under one inch.Showers will linger into Saturday, followed by partial clearing on Sunday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly cloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 60Tonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sLight to Moderate RainHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Around 60 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now