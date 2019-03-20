Accuweather Forecast: Next storm moves in Friday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with a very slight chance of spotty sprinkles along the coastline.
Highs will range from the upper 50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland.
A light storm will move through the area on Friday, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Rainfall totals will be generally under one inch.
Showers will linger into Saturday, followed by partial clearing on Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 59
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 64
Coast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland
