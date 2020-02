AccuWeather forecast: No signs of winter

Temperatures:

Good Morning!We begin today with a blanket of high clouds and slightly milder temperatures covering our neighborhoods. Temperatures during the morning commute hover between the upper 30s and upper 40s.The canopy of high clouds remains with us all day. Even with the filtered sunshine highs warm into the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and into San Francisco with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland communities.High clouds linger tonight with minimal fog near the Coast. Lows dip to seasonal levels, lower to upper 40s.The mild offshore breeze continues Friday with highs climbing another 2 to 4 degrees.An area of low pressure nears the Bay Area from the west Saturday and Sunday. This creates a cooler onshore breeze for both days and a slight chance of rain across the southern half of the Bay Area Saturday. Another warming trend begins Monday as winds reverse direction and become offshore again.Concord: 67/46Fremont: 69/46Oakland: 66/48Redwood City: 67/45San Francisco: 63/49San Jose: 69/48San Rafael: 64/46Santa Rosa: 68/41TODAY: High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now