AccuWeather forecast: No signs of winter

We begin today with a blanket of high clouds and slightly milder temperatures covering our neighborhoods. Temperatures during the morning commute hover between the upper 30s and upper 40s.
The canopy of high clouds remains with us all day. Even with the filtered sunshine highs warm into the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and into San Francisco with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland communities.
High clouds linger tonight with minimal fog near the Coast. Lows dip to seasonal levels, lower to upper 40s.
Friday and Beyond:
The mild offshore breeze continues Friday with highs climbing another 2 to 4 degrees.
An area of low pressure nears the Bay Area from the west Saturday and Sunday. This creates a cooler onshore breeze for both days and a slight chance of rain across the southern half of the Bay Area Saturday. Another warming trend begins Monday as winds reverse direction and become offshore again.
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/46
Fremont: 69/46
Oakland: 66/48
Redwood City: 67/45
San Francisco: 63/49
San Jose: 69/48
San Rafael: 64/46
Santa Rosa: 68/41
Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
