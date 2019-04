Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week

Temperatures:

Our morning begins mainly mild with temperatures in the lower to upper 50s and a few pockets drizzle and light rain.We find ourselves between wet weather makers today. A moist flow off the ocean could spark a few random showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs below average again, lower to middle 60s.Clouds thicken tonight and create more areas of drizzle and light rain. Lows remain mild, lower to upper 50s.Back to back storms give us light to moderate showers. The heaviest and steadiest showers rain on us Friday morning and afternoon. The rain likely postpones the Giants home opener. Both storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rain potential reaches a quarter to half inch.Concord: 65/53Fremont: 65/53Oakland: 64/53Redwood City: 62/49San Francisco: 60/52San Jose: 65/52San Rafael: 62/52Santa Rosa: 62/50TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 49 - 54 Degrees