Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week

Our morning begins mainly mild with temperatures in the lower to upper 50s and a few pockets drizzle and light rain.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
We find ourselves between wet weather makers today. A moist flow off the ocean could spark a few random showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs below average again, lower to middle 60s.
Clouds thicken tonight and create more areas of drizzle and light rain. Lows remain mild, lower to upper 50s.
Thursday & Friday:
Back to back storms give us light to moderate showers. The heaviest and steadiest showers rain on us Friday morning and afternoon. The rain likely postpones the Giants home opener. Both storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rain potential reaches a quarter to half inch.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/53
Fremont: 65/53
Oakland: 64/53
Redwood City: 62/49
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 65/52
San Rafael: 62/52
Santa Rosa: 62/50
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News