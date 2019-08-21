AccuWeather Forecast: Noticeable difference today

The first change you will see is the lack of clouds compared to the past several mornings. You may even notice the slightly cooler conditions and more dew on cars and the ground. Temperatures dip to near 50 to near 60 degrees.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Earlier sunshine and a warming air mass push temperatures above average this afternoon, up to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Breezy conditions develop over the Bay and Ocean. The sun stirs up more sunshine for the Coast.
A broken deck of clouds return to the Coast tonight with a few slipping into the Bay. Lows will be significantly milder tomorrow morning.
Thursday and beyond:
Even more sunshine and warmth develop over all Bay Area neighborhoods tomorrow.
Warmth remains above average away from the Coast through early next week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 94/67
Fremont: 83/65
Oakland: 79/64
Redwood City: 76/65
San Francisco: 73/59
San Jose: 86/66
San Rafael: 87/62
Santa Rosa: 93/62
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
