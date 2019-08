AccuWeather Forecast: Noticeable difference today

Temperatures:

The first change you will see is the lack of clouds compared to the past several mornings. You may even notice the slightly cooler conditions and more dew on cars and the ground. Temperatures dip to near 50 to near 60 degrees.Earlier sunshine and a warming air mass push temperatures above average this afternoon, up to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Breezy conditions develop over the Bay and Ocean. The sun stirs up more sunshine for the Coast.A broken deck of clouds return to the Coast tonight with a few slipping into the Bay. Lows will be significantly milder tomorrow morning.Even more sunshine and warmth develop over all Bay Area neighborhoods tomorrow.Warmth remains above average away from the Coast through early next week.Concord: 94/67Fremont: 83/65Oakland: 79/64Redwood City: 76/65San Francisco: 73/59San Jose: 86/66San Rafael: 87/62Santa Rosa: 93/62TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 78 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 79 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 69 - 76 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 Degrees