AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Welcome to Friday! We begin today mostly clear and cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for dense fog along the Coast during the morning commute.
The sun shines brighter but the air mass is a bit milder this afternoon. We experience the biggest drop at the Coast, middle 60s. Highs still remain above average, middle to upper 70s for Bay neighborhoods and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.
Dry and gusty offshore breezes develop tonight and create critical fire conditions above 1000' this weekend. They also keep us milder tonight, upper 40s to upper 50s and middle 50s to middle 60s above 1000'.
RED FLAG WARNING: Saturday 1 a.m. - Sunday 6 a.m.
Weekend:
If you enjoyed yesterday's warmth, congratulations. It returns for a one-day engagement Saturday. The offshore breezes, fire danger and extreme warmth taper Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 82/53
Fremont: 79/52
Oakland: 77/51
Redwood City: 78/49
San Francisco: 73/55
San Jose: 80/52
San Rafael: 77/52
Santa Rosa: 82/48
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50- 55 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
