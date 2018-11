AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases

Weekend:

Welcome to Friday! We begin today mostly clear and cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for dense fog along the Coast during the morning commute.The sun shines brighter but the air mass is a bit milder this afternoon. We experience the biggest drop at the Coast, middle 60s. Highs still remain above average, middle to upper 70s for Bay neighborhoods and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.Dry and gusty offshore breezes develop tonight and create critical fire conditions above 1000' this weekend. They also keep us milder tonight, upper 40s to upper 50s and middle 50s to middle 60s above 1000'. RED FLAG WARNING : Saturday 1 a.m. - Sunday 6 a.m.If you enjoyed yesterday's warmth, congratulations. It returns for a one-day engagement Saturday. The offshore breezes, fire danger and extreme warmth taper Sunday.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 82/53Fremont: 79/52Oakland: 77/51Redwood City: 78/49San Francisco: 73/55San Jose: 80/52San Rafael: 77/52Santa Rosa: 82/48TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50- 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 Degrees