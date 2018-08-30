AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds returned while we were sleeping last night, spreading a few isolated areas of light drizzle now through the morning commute. Mild temperatures, upper 50s to middle 60s, wait outside for you.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Low clouds clear the Bay and Inland by the end of lunch but linger along the Coast. A few passing high clouds join our sky as temperatures remain cooler than average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.
Clouds blanket most neighborhoods tonight with slightly cooler conditions, middle to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/58
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 72/56
Redwood City: 73/58
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 75/55
Santa Rosa: 77/53
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees
Friday:
A warmer air mass arrives tomorrow. High temperatures begin a warming trend that brings us back to average levels for the holiday weekend.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!