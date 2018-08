AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day

Today's Temperatures

Clouds returned while we were sleeping last night, spreading a few isolated areas of light drizzle now through the morning commute. Mild temperatures, upper 50s to middle 60s, wait outside for you.Low clouds clear the Bay and Inland by the end of lunch but linger along the Coast. A few passing high clouds join our sky as temperatures remain cooler than average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.Clouds blanket most neighborhoods tonight with slightly cooler conditions, middle to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated DrizzleLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 61 DegreesA warmer air mass arrives tomorrow. High temperatures begin a warming trend that brings us back to average levels for the holiday weekend.