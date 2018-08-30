WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clouds returned while we were sleeping last night, spreading a few isolated areas of light drizzle now through the morning commute. Mild temperatures, upper 50s to middle 60s, wait outside for you.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Low clouds clear the Bay and Inland by the end of lunch but linger along the Coast. A few passing high clouds join our sky as temperatures remain cooler than average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.

Clouds blanket most neighborhoods tonight with slightly cooler conditions, middle to upper 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/58
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 72/56
Redwood City: 73/58
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 75/55
Santa Rosa: 77/53

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees

Friday:
A warmer air mass arrives tomorrow. High temperatures begin a warming trend that brings us back to average levels for the holiday weekend.

