AccuWeather Forecast: Onshore flow will bring morning fog, drizzle

Monday will start with fog and drizzle along the coast that extends farther across the bay into the valleys due to a stronger onshore flow. Mostly cloudy at the coast and mostly sunny inland. HIGHS: 62-92. Temperatures will cool slowly through the week for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. We lose a couple degrees each day through Thursday when temps will be slightly below normal. Temps continue to cool a few degrees. Highs: Low 60s Coast to near 90 Inland

Concord:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows: Near 60.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs: In the upper 80s and low 90s.

Fremont:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. Highs: In the 70s.

Redwood City:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy afternoon. HIGHS: In the 70s.

San Francisco:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs: In the low to mid 60s.

San Jose:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Filtered sunshine. Highs: In the upper 70s to upper 80s.