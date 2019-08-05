Monday will start with fog and drizzle along the coast that extends farther across the bay into the valleys due to a stronger onshore flow.
Mostly cloudy at the coast and mostly sunny inland. HIGHS: 62-92.
Temperatures will cool slowly through the week for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. We lose a couple degrees each day through Thursday when temps will be slightly below normal.
VIDEO: Weather Reporter Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Temps continue to cool a few degrees.
Highs: Low 60s Coast to near 90 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/90
Fremont: 59/78
Redwood City: 58/78
San Francisco: 56/66
San Jose: 59/83
Coast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.
Highs: In the upper 80s and low 90s.
North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s.
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Filtered sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Onshore flow will bring morning fog, drizzle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News