AccuWeather Forecast: Onshore flow will bring morning fog, drizzle

Monday will start with fog and drizzle along the coast that extends farther across the bay into the valleys due to a stronger onshore flow.



Mostly cloudy at the coast and mostly sunny inland. HIGHS: 62-92.

Temperatures will cool slowly through the week for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. We lose a couple degrees each day through Thursday when temps will be slightly below normal.

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Temps continue to cool a few degrees.
Highs: Low 60s Coast to near 90 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/90
Fremont: 59/78
Redwood City: 58/78
San Francisco: 56/66
San Jose: 59/83

Coast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies.

Highs: In the low to mid 60s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the 70s.

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.
Highs: In the upper 80s and low 90s.

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning fog, then afternoon sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Filtered sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 70s to upper 80s.

