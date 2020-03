AccuWeather forecast: Our 37 day dry stretch has ended

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front will bring wet and chilly conditions across the Bay Area today. Less than a .10" is expected but the coastal ranges could pick up .25". In addition to this precip, snow will fall in the Sierra today.A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the West Slope for 9 a.m. above 4,500' until 10 tonight. 2-6" of snowfall is expected, with up to 10" possible. A few more showers are likely tomorrow. A low-pressure system will keep our weather unsettled through early next week. The best chances of rain will be from San Jose south.Santa Rosa 58Concord 58Oakland 57San Francisco 57San Jose 59Showers in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon.Highs in the low to mid 50sLows; Dropping into the 30s overnight.Showers early, sun later in the day.Highs in the mid 50sLows dipping to near freezing overnight.Showers early, chilly.Highs in the upper 50sLows near 40Showers likely in the am, partly cloudy in the afternoon.Highs in the upper 50sCool tonight, lows dropping into the 30s towards dawn.Cloudy with showers early, partly cloudy & cool later.Highs in the upper 50s.Clear & chilly overnight, lows near 40.Showers likely, highs in the upper 50sLows in the 40s.A chance of showers, continued chilly, 56-60.