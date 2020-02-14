AccuWeather forecast: Our 37 day dry stretch has ended

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front will bring wet and chilly conditions across the Bay Area today. Less than a .10" is expected but the coastal ranges could pick up .25". In addition to this precip, snow will fall in the Sierra today.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the West Slope for 9 a.m. above 4,500' until 10 tonight. 2-6" of snowfall is expected, with up to 10" possible. A few more showers are likely tomorrow. A low-pressure system will keep our weather unsettled through early next week. The best chances of rain will be from San Jose south.
Santa Rosa 58
Concord 58
Oakland 57
San Francisco 57
San Jose 59
Coast:
Showers in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the low to mid 50s
Lows; Dropping into the 30s overnight.
North Bay:
Showers early, sun later in the day.
Highs in the mid 50s
Lows dipping to near freezing overnight.
East Bay:
Showers early, chilly.
Highs in the upper 50s
Lows near 40
Inland East Bay:
Showers likely in the am, partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s
Cool tonight, lows dropping into the 30s towards dawn.
Peninsula:
Cloudy with showers early, partly cloudy & cool later.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Clear & chilly overnight, lows near 40.
South Bay:
Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s
Lows in the 40s.
Sunday:
A chance of showers, continued chilly, 56-60.
