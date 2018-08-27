AccuWeather Forecast: Overcast skies, clouds across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds will roll back in from the coast Monday night, creating overcast skies across the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.
Tuesday begins with grey skies. Our marine layer will be very stubborn to break down throughout the day. So into the afternoon, it will be a blend of sun and clouds. Temps are cool for August, some 5-10 below average for this time of the year, in the low 60s to upper 70s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 64
Oakland 68
San Jose 77
Concord 77
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Wednesday:
It's a brighter afternoon but temps still stay below average with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
