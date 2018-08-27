WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Overcast skies, clouds across Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clouds will roll back in from the coast Monday night, creating overcast skies across the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Tuesday begins with grey skies. Our marine layer will be very stubborn to break down throughout the day. So into the afternoon, it will be a blend of sun and clouds. Temps are cool for August, some 5-10 below average for this time of the year, in the low 60s to upper 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 64
Oakland 68
San Jose 77
Concord 77

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Wednesday:
It's a brighter afternoon but temps still stay below average with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Smoked Out: What scientists at Cal are learning about smoky Bay Area skies
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump orders flag flown at half-staff until John McCain's burial
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Final message from Senator John McCain
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
$2.3M home purchased for retiring San Jose bishop raising eyebrows
CHP hosts summit on cannabis traffic safety as DUI arrests rise
Show More
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
VIDEO: Rescuers help free stranded orca
Aramazd Andressian's attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Homeless housing advocates try to save SJ building from demolition
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
More News