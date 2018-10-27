WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Overcast skies Saturday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Overcast skies Saturday night with mild lows in the low to upper 50s. Before sunrise, there could be some drizzle in Northern Sonoma County. Otherwise, Sunday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 64-80.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 69
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 73
Santa Rosa: 73

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-60s to Low 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid-70s

Inland
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-70s

North Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Monday:
Morning clouds lead to sun with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
More Weather
Top Stories
11 dead, 6 wounded in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Bay Area synagogues increase security after Pennsylvania shooting
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh comes together after synagogue shooting
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Show More
Late, late show: Dodgers beat Red Sox in longest Series game
Illinois man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
More News