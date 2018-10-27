AccuWeather Forecast: Overcast skies Saturday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Overcast skies Saturday night with mild lows in the low to upper 50s. Before sunrise, there could be some drizzle in Northern Sonoma County. Otherwise, Sunday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Highs range from 64-80.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 69
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 73
Santa Rosa: 73
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-60s to Low 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid-70s
Inland
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-70s
North Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Monday:
Morning clouds lead to sun with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!