AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight cloud cover, morning drizzle

Clouds will increase overnight and patchy drizzle will start off your Saturday morning.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon with gusty winds. It will be cooler than average for this time of year.
Sunday:
Clouds will part ways for sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday with lighter winds.
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s
Temperatures:
Concord: 80
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: AM Drizzle & Overcast, Mostly Cloudy PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
