Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight cloud cover, morning drizzle

Clouds will increase overnight and patchy drizzle will start off your Saturday morning.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon with gusty winds. It will be cooler than average for this time of year.

Sunday:
Clouds will part ways for sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday with lighter winds.
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s

Temperatures:
Concord: 80
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: AM Drizzle & Overcast, Mostly Cloudy PM
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

