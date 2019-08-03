AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight clouds, fog to give way to weekend sunshine

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of low clouds and fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow and Sunday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s near the bay to mid and upper 90s inland. Monday will bring minor cooling, as high temperatures will generally be about 4 to 6 degrees lower than on Sunday; and further cooling will follow into the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 95
Oakland: 77
Redwood City: 82
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 87
Santa Rosa: 92
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
