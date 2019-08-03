Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Overnight clouds, fog to give way to weekend sunshine

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of low clouds and fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s near the bay to mid and upper 90s inland. Monday will bring minor cooling, as high temperatures will generally be about 4 to 6 degrees lower than on Sunday; and further cooling will follow into the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 95
Oakland: 77
Redwood City: 82
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 87
Santa Rosa: 92

Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild

Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SFO
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills woman
Housing Crisis Town Hall
Smaller homes could provide Bay Area housing relief
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Show More
Sources: Abandoned Horses in Sonoma County were stolen
Firefighters rescue woman, child and dog from cliff in SF
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
Notable members of the Kennedy family tree
Case against man accused of killing Nia Wilson postponed
More TOP STORIES News