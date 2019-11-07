AccuWeather forecast: Overnight fog ahead for coast and bay

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of fog near the bay and widespread fog along the coast.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly milder than today, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay to near 80 inland.
A mid-November warm-up will develop Friday through Monday, lifting high temperatures to near 70 degrees at the coast, upper 70s near the bay, and low to mid 80s inland. A cooler, more seasonal pattern will develop early next week, but there is still no rain in sight over the next 7 to 10 days.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 78
Oakland: 71
Redwood City: 73
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 76
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Overnight fog ahead for coast and bay
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News